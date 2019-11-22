Lacey Evans On Critics Who Say She Made it to Main Roster Too Soon

– Lacey Evans has a response for those people who thinks she was pushed to the main roster too soon. Evans spoke with 101.1 WKQX in Chicago (h/t to Fightful for the transcription) and shot down the idea that that she was called up too early. A couple highlights from the discussiona are below:

On her main roster call-up: “Too early? Sweetheart. No such thing. People get what they deserve. I’m a hard worker and they saw that I could bring many things, including class to the main roster to Raw, to SmackDown on any brand that I’m put in,” she quipped. “And that is exactly what I did. So, I mean, a lot of people may be mad because they’re not in my position making the money that I’m making, but that has nothing to do with me.”

On the elimination match at Survivor Series: “Look, I have to bring hand sanitizer with me everywhere that I go because of the nasty things that I have to deal with on a daily basis. So am I interested in getting my hands on anyone in particular? No. Do I want to represent SmackDown Live and show them what we are competent and what we can do? Absolutely. But no if it could be my choice, I wouldn’t get my hands on nobody but the SmackDown and Raw champions like I have before to be the champion because that is what Lacey Evans is. She is a champion. And until I am, I’ll just sit here and do whatever I have to do until that time comes.”