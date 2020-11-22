Lacey Evans On How Having A Mentor Helped Her In Life

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Lacey Evans spoke about youth mentorship programs and how having her own mentors helped her through her life. Here are highlights:

On school helping her escape a bad home life: “Once I left my home and went to school, it was teachers that really noticed that I didn’t have everything I needed as a child. Just their voice and them being there to help me get a pair of wrestling boots for high school to compete, or just showing me that other way of life in school. They gave me the opportunities and the tools I needed to feel like I was important and that I could accomplish something.”

On having mentors help her: “That was every mentor that I possibly needed. There was a Master Sergeant Oliver who, to this day, has been the No. 1 mentor in my life. From the minute he woke up and showed up to work, he was just motivated, he was inspiring, and he showed me that life’s going to be hard, but we have to be harder and confront it head on. So to this day he’s probably the one that I call if I feel like I need a pick-me-up or somebody to kick me in the butt and tell me to keep going.”

On how the Marines prepared her for WWE: “It taught me the traits that I need. Not only to be a WWE superstar, but just to be a motivator. They put us through physical, mental and emotional pressure and challenges throughout my entire career in the Marine Corps. What that did was show us what we’re capable of in the midst of struggle and through challenges. It builds us up to realize that there’s really nothing that you can’t handle. You have to keep going. You can’t stop.”