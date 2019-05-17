Lacey Evans On When She Found Out She Would Be Feuding With Becky Lynch

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Lacey Evans spoke about when she would feud with current RAW and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who she will face at Money in the Bank. Here are highlights:

On what makes her character the perfect villain for Lynch: “It’s a story I want to be able to tell and I want to show that I’m capable of telling it. The story now is there’s this gung-ho female who is all about empowerment and that she’s ‘The Man,’ and then here comes Lacey Evans to interrupt everyone and remind women to get back in the kitchen and remember the feminine side and what women are capable of.”

On finding out she was feuding with Lynch: “Initially it started with the walkouts, but at no point did I have any idea what it would lead to. I didn’t find out until the day that I laid hands on Becky that there would be an angle. I didn’t expect anything, I just went to the shows ready to do anything that they needed from me. That’s what they needed and I took it and ran with it.”

On triggering people: “[My character] transitioned to the ‘Sassy Southern Belle’ because more people can relate to it in this heel-ish, bad guy way. One of the things that really gets under people’s skin is the confidence and class. I tell the world that I am a prime example of what all women should be. There’s just so much confidence and poise about me that it triggers people. I swear that I’m just perfect.”