Lacey Evans Is Open To Wrestling Again After WWE Exit

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Lacey Evans spoke about a possible return to wrestling after she was released from WWE earlier this year.

She said: “Yeah, absolutely. As long as I never lose….I only have one life. We only have one shot at this life. We only have one chance to do what it is that we really want to do and make a difference that we want to make. Some people don’t want to make a difference, they’re good with the red carpets and the Gucci bags and whatever. Hell yeah, I loved the hitting, the hard-hitting, the action, the tables, the chairs. I loved it. I had no idea how to do any of that before I stepped foot in WWE, and I grabbed the ropes and kept going, but I will never allow myself to lose seven years, that is 52 weeks a year times seven, I will never lose seven days like that again without waking up every day knowing that what I’m doing is what is making a difference at and that the impact and life I want to make as mother, as a wife, as a human-being, as someone who struggles with mental health. As long as I know that part is good, I’ll go and kick anybody’s ass or get my ass kicked anytime they call me. I do have an event coming up that we’re working on and all the proceeds go to the Resilient Minds of the Frontline that help people that are struggling up here. I can’t wait to step in the ring and do that. If that makes any sense. I don’t mind it at all, but I won’t lose my why or passion ever again.”

When asked if AEW or TNA may be better for her than WWE, she added: “Yeah. I don’t personally know their schedule, but from phone calls I’ve been getting, it sounds like a great thing. We’ll see. We’ll see what’s down the pipeline. I still have a six pack and I’m still mean as fuck. When the phone rings or when I make that agreement or when we finish conversations, then I’ll be ready. It’s nothing personal. It’s not that I didn’t love it, I loved it. In life, you have to make decisions, you have one life to live, make sure you’re living it to your fullest and that you want to, every day. Not just one day a week, every day. That was my goal and I’m accomplishing it every day now.“