Lacey Evans Reacts to Her Being Listed as Dead on Wikipedia

Lacey Evans is curious about how she died after her Wikipedia page was vandalized to read as such. A fan brought it to Evans’ attention that her Wikipedia entry was edited to read, “Used to perform on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Lacey Evans before her death.”

Evans, who is obviously very much alive, took to Twitter to snark about the edit (which has since been reverted as vandalism), posting:

“How did I die though?”