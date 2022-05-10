wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Reportedly Moved to WWE Raw Brand
May 10, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE aired a video package on Lacey Evans on last night’s edition of Raw. According to PWInsider, WWE has opted to move Lacey Evans to Raw. This is despite Evans appearing during a TV segment on WWE SmackDown last week.
Additionally, the plan is for Evans to be a heel upon her return to the ring, despite the video packages WWE has been airing to build for her return showcasing her as more of a babyface type of character.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Discusses 80s WWE Drug Culture, Wrestlers Taking Advantage Of Women, Taking Cocaine
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos