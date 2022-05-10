Lacey Evans Reportedly Moved to WWE Raw Brand

– WWE aired a video package on Lacey Evans on last night’s edition of Raw. According to PWInsider, WWE has opted to move Lacey Evans to Raw. This is despite Evans appearing during a TV segment on WWE SmackDown last week.

Additionally, the plan is for Evans to be a heel upon her return to the ring, despite the video packages WWE has been airing to build for her return showcasing her as more of a babyface type of character.