wrestling / News

Lacey Evans Reportedly Moved to WWE Raw Brand

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Lacey Evans Image Credit: WWE

– WWE aired a video package on Lacey Evans on last night’s edition of Raw. According to PWInsider, WWE has opted to move Lacey Evans to Raw. This is despite Evans appearing during a TV segment on WWE SmackDown last week.

Additionally, the plan is for Evans to be a heel upon her return to the ring, despite the video packages WWE has been airing to build for her return showcasing her as more of a babyface type of character.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lacey Evans, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading