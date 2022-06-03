wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Reportedly Switched Back To WWE Smackdown
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
Lacey Evans has shifted brands once again, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the decision was made to move Evans back to Smackdown from Raw over the last couple of days.
Evans was set to make her return on this week’s Raw but was held off, due to an appearance at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
