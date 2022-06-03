wrestling / News

Lacey Evans Reportedly Switched Back To WWE Smackdown

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Lacey Evans Image Credit: WWE

Lacey Evans has shifted brands once again, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the decision was made to move Evans back to Smackdown from Raw over the last couple of days.

Evans was set to make her return on this week’s Raw but was held off, due to an appearance at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

