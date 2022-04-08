wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Responds to Reports of Potential Smackdown Return
April 7, 2022
Lacey Evans is throwing some cold water on reports she may be returning on Smackdown. As noted earlier today, Evans is reportedly scheduled for this week’s Smackdown which would be her first appearance since February of last year when she became pregnant with her second child.
Evans posted to her Instagram account with a photo of herself and her baby, writing:
“At my local home town coffee shop…..I don’t know what the hell yall are talking about. .#5Months #PostPartum #Lowcountry #SouthernMama #FitMama #Busy&Beautiful”