Various News: Lacey Evans and Rhea Ripley Trade Shots on Twitter, WWE Network Additions For This Week, ROH Posts New Throwback Match

– Lacey Evans took a shot at NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on Twitter, which led to a response from Ripley. You can see the back and forth exchange below.

Sitting next to @RheaRipley_WWE and hearing that terrible screaming music through her headphones…. never again👒 #ClasslessLastTour — Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2019

Sorry mom… Maybe you should go put your skills to use and make me some food. Shoo 👋🏼 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 5, 2019

I'll bend you over my knee and spank you like my daughter (with your own damn belt) if you keep running your mouth sweetheart👒 https://t.co/WZS1Rcx2z7 — Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2019

Yea… @WWENXT. I got bigger fish to fry honey👒 cant break a nail before my big, classy debut. #ClasslessLastTour pic.twitter.com/RAv7ZwMdDe — Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2019

– Here is a list of programs set to air on the WWE Network this week:

* Monday – Edge and Christian Show (following RAW)

* Wednesday – NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live (7 pm ET), and NXT (8 pm ET)

* Thursday – WWE Network Collection Spotlight on the Royal Rumble Match and Rusev (8 pm ET)

* Friday – This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Saturday – NXT TakeOver: Blackpool Pre-Show (1:30 pm ET), NXT TakeOver: Blackpool (2 pm ET), and The Nigel McGuinness Story (following TakeOver)

– ROH has posted a new throwback match with Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven vs. Kenny King vs. SANADA from the 2018 War of the Worlds: Royal Oaks event.