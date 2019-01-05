Quantcast

wrestling / News

Various News: Lacey Evans and Rhea Ripley Trade Shots on Twitter, WWE Network Additions For This Week, ROH Posts New Throwback Match

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Lacey Evans Mae Young Classic

– Lacey Evans took a shot at NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on Twitter, which led to a response from Ripley. You can see the back and forth exchange below.

– Here is a list of programs set to air on the WWE Network this week:

* Monday – Edge and Christian Show (following RAW)
* Wednesday – NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live (7 pm ET), and NXT (8 pm ET)
* Thursday – WWE Network Collection Spotlight on the Royal Rumble Match and Rusev (8 pm ET)
* Friday – This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)
* Saturday – NXT TakeOver: Blackpool Pre-Show (1:30 pm ET), NXT TakeOver: Blackpool (2 pm ET), and The Nigel McGuinness Story (following TakeOver)

– ROH has posted a new throwback match with Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven vs. Kenny King vs. SANADA from the 2018 War of the Worlds: Royal Oaks event.

article topics :

Lacey Evans, Rhea Ripley, ROH, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading