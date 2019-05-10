Lacey Evans Says Main Roster Offers More Stability Than NXT, Talks Hardest Thing About Being a WWE Star

– Lacey Evans spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting her match with Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank. Highlights are below:

On her daughter being an inspiration for her: “Sometimes on the road, whether it’s NXT or on Raw, it can be stressful. It impacts you mentally in a lot of ways. You’re pulled left and right. She kind of grounds me and centers me and allows that stress to not be so harsh. She is my outlet in every way. No matter how rough things get or how stressed I am, all I have to do is look at her. She is my little getaway. Everything else doesn’t matter in my life because there is my baby, and in her eyes, I can do no wrong. Whether I’m a champion, win or lose, she is convinced she has the coolest mother in the world. It’s a breath of fresh air when she is around.”

On being a positive role model in the face of a difficult upbringing: “My goal, even when I was so young, was to be a role model. I want to have a positive impact on everyone including my own children. The minute I had a daughter, not only did it save me from the lifestyle I was used to. It let me start fresh to teach and be that positive role model that I never had growing up. My upbringing impacted my ability as a mother and what I do offer as a mother because I needed to break the cycle. I needed to not be the only thing I knew growing up. I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I just knew what I didn’t want to be. My baby allowed me to set that example. It has taught me to push myself to continue to be a positive influence period as a person every single day.”

On getting the call up to the main roster: “My family had already been in the car waiting to get on the road to head home. I asked if I could bring them in to tell them. My daughter was just so excited. She was excited to move back home because once I made it to Raw, a lot of things change in your life as far as being a WWE superstar. My husband, daughter and I were just so excited because it was a huge step in our lives. We are excited to be on this journey together because when I started my husband and daughter, they’ve been through a lot through this transition and me working hard to become a WWE superstar. And it paid off the minute I received this information. Now we can move back home and have a normal life considering. While you’re at NXT, you’re never sure where you’re going to end up. You’re waiting and wondering. Now that I actually know, we can actually have long-term goals and meet them.”

On the greater stability of the main roster: “You get to NXT, where you’re uprooted from what you know. You work hard and push yourself. The end result is to get on Raw or SmackDown. Once you make the main roster, now you know your schedule. NXT is week-to-week. You’re working hard and getting booked on live events. You may get booked on the out-of-state loop. You may not. But with being on the Raw brand, I know what to expect as far as scheduling goes and to be ready for this and that. My family comes with me, and her school I work around that and schedule what I need to schedule in advance for my family, for my company and everything I do in my life.”

On the trial-by-fire nature of being in WWE: “I’m just learning as I go. Now I’m here on Raw and still learning as a go. And there isn’t a producer or sports entertainer, male or female, who isn’t helpful. They are there for travel, financial questions, in-ring performance questions, everybody across the board has been so friendly and helping. It’s incredible. Even in regard to my family, everyone has been amazing. There is not a single question they have not taken their time out to help me with.”

On keeping her real life separate from her on-screen persona: “That’s the hardest part of doing this job. As a sports entertainer, you’re expected to tell a story. Your real-life story, it really can’t come to light because it really has nothing to do with the story that the company wants right now. As much as I would love to every day bring this emotion and story out there, that is not always the case. It depends on your character or what the story is at hand. I wish I could. There is a lot of motivation that has come from my past and what I’ve been through. I definitely without a shadow of a doubt have every intention of impacting people on a high level. But I have to focus on the opportunity that I have on hand to prove I am capable of being a long-term asset to this company. That’s what I intend to do…I’m a firm believer in telling a story. You tell me the story that needs to be projected to the WWE Universe, and I can do that. And as much as I can in my own time and in the future, I do plan on bringing more of that to light. If they can just bear with me. That is a major goal of mine, but it’s a business. You have to do what is best for business when you have opportunities like I do.”

On how she’s handling her push: “I’m keeping my feet grounded and staying humble. I definitely didn’t expect the opportunity of this caliber to come this quick. But same thing I learned in the Marine Corps and my whole life. Whenever you have an opportunity, you have to take it and run as hard and as fast and give the best you can. I’ve always done that my whole life. One thing I do have is grit, determination and a hell of a lot of initiative. There is no way I’m going to let this opportunity slip through my hands if I have anything to do with it. I’m just so blessed to be here, to be in a story this big. There is only one thing you can do, and that’s make the best of it and give it 100 percent all the time. That’s what I plan to do.”