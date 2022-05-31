Lacey Evans Says NASCAR Duties Laid Her Up Ahead of WWE Raw

– As previously reported, Lacey Evans served as the Honorary Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. However, she did not appear on last night’s edition of WWE Raw as advertised.

Previously, WWE announced that Evans would be returning to the ring on last night’s show. However, Evans did not appear live, and no match ever took place.

Before Raw, Lacey Evans did tweet that her duties at the NASCAR race had her “laid up.” She wrote, “What happens when you stay flexin? GRAND MARSHAL duties got me laid up. @nascaronfox @wwe @cocacola @nascar it’s all your fault!!!!!”

Her tweet also had a picture of her laying on a couch with some ice packs on her biceps. You can view her tweet and photos below: