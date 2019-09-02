Lacey Evans Says Transitioning To Life After The Military Was Scary

In an interview with TVInsider, Lacey Evans spoke about her life after leaving the military but before she decided to become a wrestler and join the WWE. Here are highlights:

On transitioning to life after the military: “Before joining WWE, I was coming out of the military. That is one of the scariest things. For so long you are used to this way of life and have this career and job. Every day was planned. You go through college and this path. Then you’re getting out. It’s a whole different mindset as a veteran getting out. They have transition programs that try to help you going from active duty to being a civilian. It’s so intimidating because your whole life, you are expected to do a job and fit in and do pretty much the opposite of what you are used to doing. Going into WWE, the fact they are hands on with veterans and the military, I was blown away.”

On how she’s still learning: “I’ve learned so much. The thing is I don’t come from this line of work. I wasn’t a fan growing up. I just take it one day at a time. Between Extreme Rules and when I faced Bayley, I’ve gone so far, even as a technical wrestler and being able to learn from these women every day on all these tours. Just going out and doing match after match every week live. Then to come back, it’s more motivating than ever becuase I’ve gotten a lot of maches and training under my belt along women who have been doing this a long time. I love what I do and am excited to keep going.”