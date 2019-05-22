WWE News: Lacey Evans Calls Her Smackdown Appearance a Waste of Time, Australia Events Set for October, Top 10 Moments for Smackdown Live This Week

– WWE released a backstage interview clip with Lacey Evans from last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. Evans appeared on the show thanks to the new Wild Card Rule. You can check out that interview clip below.

Lacey Evans stated that Charlotte Flair “came up short” and “let her down” after they lost a tag team match to Bayley and Becky Lynch. Evans called her appearance on Smackdown Live a waste of her time. She added, “So, if you’ll excuse me, this was a waste of my time, and I’m heading back where I belong, to Raw because I am the future Raw women’s champion.”

– WWE will be returning to Australia with the Smackdown Live roster in October. Ticket pre-sales for the upcoming Australia dates will start on Monday, May 27. The following dates and cities have been announced for the Australia tour:

* Sydney on October 21

* Brisbane on October 22

* Melbourne on October 23

Here’s the full press release on the Australia tour as well:

WWE LIVE™ RETURNS TO AUSTRALIA MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., May 22, 2019 – WWE LIVE will return to Australia with three events, including Monday, October 21 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Tuesday, October 22 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane and Wednesday, October 23 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, presented in partnership with TEG Dainty.

Tickets for WWE LIVE Australia are available this Tuesday, May 28 at 10 am via ticketek.com.au. Fans attending WWE LIVE Australia will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns™, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston™, Finn Bálor™, Xavier Woods™, Charlotte Flair™, Asuka™, Buddy Murphy™, Elias™, Shinsuke Nakamura™, Rusev™, Kevin Owens™, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley™, Carmella™, Australians Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce who are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The IIconics™ and many more.* “After the thrilling WWE Super Show-Down at the iconic MCG in Melbourne last year where more than 70,000 fans witnessed one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade, Australia is ecstatic to welcome back WWE LIVE for three live events this October,” said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. “TEG Dainty is committed to continuing to bring WWE back to Australia and is thrilled to host WWE this year.” “We are excited to return to Australia where the passionate WWE Universe can once again see their favorite WWE Superstars live,” said Chris Marsh, Vice President and General Manager of WWE Asia Pacific. “Our fans can look forward to experiencing another action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that will create life-long memories.” *Talent line-up subject to change.

– WWE released its Top 10 Moments for Smackdown Live for this week. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.