wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Set for Next Week’s The Bump
November 4, 2020
– WWE announced that Lacey Evans will be a guest on next week’s episode of The Bump, which you can see below:
Next week on #WWETheBump…
The return of @LaceyEvansWWE! pic.twitter.com/t29rbR1boT
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 4, 2020
