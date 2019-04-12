wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Takes Shot at Top Women’s Stars, Rematch Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lacey Evans Becky Lynch RAW

– Lacey Evans celebrated three years in WWE with some shade sent the way of the WrestleMania 35 main eventers. As you can see below, Evans commemorated her anniversary with the company by knocking Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch:

– WWE has announced a rematch for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, the company confirmed the match originally teased during this week’s episode, as Oney Lorcan takes on Cedric Alexander in a rematch of Alexander’s win on the March 12th episode.

