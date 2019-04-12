WWE News: Lacey Evans Takes Shot at Top Women’s Stars, Rematch Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

– Lacey Evans celebrated three years in WWE with some shade sent the way of the WrestleMania 35 main eventers. As you can see below, Evans commemorated her anniversary with the company by knocking Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch:

Today makes 3 years I've been in @WWE settings the example you all need. My daddy dont say wooooo, my momma didnt put me in mma school and I haven't been grinding it out all over the world for this spot. I walked in and took, it all on my own.👒

#LikeALady #NoMoreNasties — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 11, 2019

– WWE has announced a rematch for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, the company confirmed the match originally teased during this week’s episode, as Oney Lorcan takes on Cedric Alexander in a rematch of Alexander’s win on the March 12th episode.