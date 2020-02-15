wrestling / News
Lacey Evans to Have Sit Down Interview With Renee Young on Smackdown Next Week
– WWE has announced that Lacey Evans will be taking part in a sit down interview with WWE Backstage host Renee Young on next week’s show. You can check out the full announcement below. Evans and Young also commented on the announcement on Twitter, which you can see below.
Evans wrote on the news, “Looorrrdddd. Tea time with Lacey. [hugging face emoji] @ReneeYoungWWE Wear your best dress ya nasty [nail polish emoji] [woman’s hat emoji] [heart emoji] #LimitlessLady #SassySouthernbelle #KeepinItClassy #SmackDownOnFox”
Renee Young replied, “Can you bring me something appropriate?? [woman’s hat emoji]”
Next week's #SmackDown is going to be CLASSY as @LaceyEvansWWE sits down with @ReneeYoungWWE for an EXCLUSIVE interview! https://t.co/4RBLlP5bzU
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2020
Can you bring me something appropriate?? 👒
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) February 15, 2020
Lacey Evans to sit down with Renee Young for exclusive interview this Friday night on SmackDown
Lacey Evans has been relatively quiet since her crushing defeat to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at Royal Rumble last month. However, The Sassy Southern Belle will break that silence this coming Friday night when she joins Renee Young for an exclusive sit-down interview.
What will The Lady of WWE have to say? Find out when Lacey speaks this Friday night!
As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is also set to appear on Smackdown next week ahead of his Universal title match against Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV