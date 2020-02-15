Lacey Evans to Have Sit Down Interview With Renee Young on Smackdown Next Week

– WWE has announced that Lacey Evans will be taking part in a sit down interview with WWE Backstage host Renee Young on next week’s show. You can check out the full announcement below. Evans and Young also commented on the announcement on Twitter, which you can see below.

Evans wrote on the news, “Looorrrdddd. Tea time with Lacey. [hugging face emoji] @ReneeYoungWWE Wear your best dress ya nasty [nail polish emoji] [woman’s hat emoji] [heart emoji] #LimitlessLady #SassySouthernbelle #KeepinItClassy #SmackDownOnFox”

Renee Young replied, “Can you bring me something appropriate?? [woman’s hat emoji]”

Lacey Evans has been relatively quiet since her crushing defeat to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Royal Rumble last month.

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is also set to appear on Smackdown next week ahead of his Universal title match against Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.