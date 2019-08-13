Lacey Evans Takes Shots at Sasha Banks, Banks Comments on Return

– Count Lacey Evans as someone who was not too impressed with Sasha Banks’ Raw return. After Banks made her return to WWE on Monday night’s episode of Raw with an attack on Natalya and Becky Lynch, Evans took to Twitter to take some shots at Banks and her new hair color which she referred to as “Smurf gone mad.” Evans then responded to several fans online about her comments, as you can see below.

Banks didn’t respond directly to Evans, but instead had some words about her return. She quoted Kendrick Lamar’s “Mortal Man” and then made reference to her attack on Lynch:

My natural real blonde golden locks sweetheart 💅👒👩🏼 https://t.co/pKCwSCOWmJ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) August 13, 2019

These nasties know where to find me sweetheart.💅👒 Catering. Sweet Tea on one side and apple pie on the other. #LikeALady https://t.co/WnWsDuop3t — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) August 13, 2019