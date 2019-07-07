wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Taunts Seth Rollins Ahead of Extreme Rules, Tegan Nox Is Ready to Play, New Mandy Rose/Sonya Deville Video
– Lacey Evans had some sharp words for Seth Rollins ahead of their mixed tag match at Extreme Rules. Evans, who is teaming with Baron Corbin in a Winners Take All match against Rollins and Becky Lynch, posted the following:
Reach for me Seth 👒💄👒 #BlessHisHeart #WWEWilkesBarre 📸: @kimberlasskick #ExtremeRules #ClassyChampion pic.twitter.com/E8jza6f4wP
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 7, 2019
And it aint @BeckyLynchWWE 💅👒 https://t.co/inr8yyuNwa
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 7, 2019
– Tegan Nox, who has been on the shelf since being injured in August, took to Instagram to hint that she’s ready to hit the ring again:
– Here is the latest episode of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s Damandyz Donutz, with the two checking out donuts in San Antonio:
More Trending Stories
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Have Reportedly Signed New Five-Year Deals, WWE Not Looking to Lose Talent in ‘War’ With AEW
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H