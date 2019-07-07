wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Taunts Seth Rollins Ahead of Extreme Rules, Tegan Nox Is Ready to Play, New Mandy Rose/Sonya Deville Video

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Lacey Evans Stomping Grounds

– Lacey Evans had some sharp words for Seth Rollins ahead of their mixed tag match at Extreme Rules. Evans, who is teaming with Baron Corbin in a Winners Take All match against Rollins and Becky Lynch, posted the following:

– Tegan Nox, who has been on the shelf since being injured in August, took to Instagram to hint that she’s ready to hit the ring again:

– Here is the latest episode of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s Damandyz Donutz, with the two checking out donuts in San Antonio:

Extreme Rules, Lacey Evans, Seth Rollins, Tegan Nox, Jeremy Thomas

