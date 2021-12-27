wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Teases Return To WWE
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child back in October, and it seems she could be making a return to WWE soon. In a post on Twitter, Evans retweeted a video of a young fan getting her action figure for Christmas, asking when she would be back.
She wrote in response: “Tell her I’m coming.”
The tweet also included an hourglass emoji. She has been off WWE TV since February, when she announced she was pregnant on an episode of RAW.
Tell her I'm coming. ⏳️💪❤ https://t.co/3Bt0ShSbNS
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 26, 2021
