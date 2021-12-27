wrestling / News

Lacey Evans Teases Return To WWE

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Lacey Evans Smackdown 3-19-19

Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child back in October, and it seems she could be making a return to WWE soon. In a post on Twitter, Evans retweeted a video of a young fan getting her action figure for Christmas, asking when she would be back.

She wrote in response: “Tell her I’m coming.

The tweet also included an hourglass emoji. She has been off WWE TV since February, when she announced she was pregnant on an episode of RAW.

