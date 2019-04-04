Lacey Evans Teases WrestleMania Appearance

– Lacey Evans is hinting at the possibility of an appearance during the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Evans posted to Instagram, as you can see below, with a PhotoShopped image of herself in front of the graphic for the Women’s Battle Royal and a “No Nasties!” message layered in.

Evans was rumored to have been booked as Asuka’s original WrestleMania 35 opponent before Asuka lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair. She has has made sporadic appearances on Raw in backstage segments.

Alicia Fox is in town for WrestleMania Axxess, but there’s no word on whether she will compete at the PPV in the Battle Royal.