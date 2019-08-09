Lacey Evans Thinks The Legends Should Stay Gone From WWE

In an interview with The Montreal Gazette, Lacey Evans spoke about the recent appearances from legends in WWE, which she thinks should stop in favor of the WWE’s current roster of talent. Here are highlights:

On her upbringing and joining the military: “Growing up, my upbringing was pretty rough. I had a lot drug addiction with my parents, depression and a lot siblings who followed suit. I just knew that I did not want to have that life,” she said. “I knew that I wanted to be a mother, I wanted to be a wife and I wanted to be sober and happy and healthy. Drug addiction and depression is hard to deal with. I joined the United States Marine Corps to learn a different way of living and I challenged myself in every way, mentally, physically and emotionally. I couldn’t think of anything better than the finest fighting force in the world to really push me and create the person that I am.”

On her character in WWE: “That’s the lady of WWE. She is all woman. She is beautiful, confident and mean as hell. That’s what I bring to the table, it’s something different and it’s refreshing and it’s what I stand for as a woman. Like I said, I will make my husband dinner and put it on a plate and feed that man and then go out and fire a couple of rounds because that is what women are capable and still tuck my baby into bed before school. That’s strong women. That is what Lacey Evans is.”

On Alundra Blayze and other legends coming back: “There’s always a chance for anything. There’s a chance for the world to end tomorrow, honey. But let me tell you, the only thing that I’ll say on that is the day that Alundra Blayze wants to get her hands on me, I will not step down. I don’t care what legends come after me. I don’t back down from anybody. I did say that today’s legends are yesterday’s nasties. It’s the truth. It’s the time for Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair … we are current talent so if (the legends) could please just step down and allow the current talent to take over, like we are more than capable of doing, that would be great. We have Trish Stratus coming back. Why, when Lacey Evans could be whooping Charlotte Flair’s ass? It is time that the legends sit down and the ladies step up. That lady being Lacey Evans, because Lacey Evans is the future. Not Madusa, not Alundra Blayze — it’s Lacey Evans. And you can tell the entire world that I said that.”