Lacey Evans on Learning How to Trash Talk in Marine Corps, Doesn’t See Herself as the Villain

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, who spoke about playing the villain in WWE and being good at trash talk. Below are some highlights.

Evans on her title match at Money in the Bank: “It was amazing. I’m not going to lie – it was nerve-racking because coming from NXT and not being a fan of WWE (at a younger age), I’m starting from scratch. I wasn’t even three years in and now I’m put up in their level and I definitely didn’t want to let my bosses down. I didn’t want to let the WWE Universe down. But like everything else in my life, I wasn’t going to half-ass anything. I took the ball, I ran with it, and I worked and I continue to do so to perform and give them the matches and character work that’s entertaining. I’m just blessed to be a thought in all of this. I hope to continue to entertain and show the world what women all over the world are capable of.”

Lacey Evans on learning to trash talk in the US Marine Corps: “Let me tell you: three months of United States Marine Corps boot camp and you can trash talk like no other. For three months, from start to finish, the morning I woke up to the minute I went to bed, that’s all they ever did which is where the term ‘nasties’ comes from because in the Marines Corps, it doesn’t matter how fast you were, how smart you were, you were always a nasty thing. They could always find something that wasn’t good enough and whether it was a second too late in a run or if you did a push up too slow, you were a nasty thing. The reason they said that was to always keep you motivated, to keep you working harder. Other than that, my dad had a pretty sharp tongue as well. That really helped me be able to come up with the verbiage needed to keep the crap talking and make everyone else stand down. If you have something to say about me, I promise you, I have three more things I could say back about you.”

Evans on if she finds it ironic that she’s the villain in WWE: “Yes, sometimes. It’s fun. I don’t see myself as a villain. I see myself as a confident, motivated woman and I just have to find ways to get under people’s skin. The more they boo me, the better my apple pie tastes as far as I’m concerned. Whatever WWE needs from me is what I’m going to bring to the table.”