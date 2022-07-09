Lacey Evans Turns Heel In Promo On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Aliyah

Lacey Evans is back to her evil ways, turning heel on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Evans, who was built up as a babyface leading into her in-ring return last month, decide that she wouldn’t be teaming with Aliyah on tonight’s show after she felt she wasn’t getting the respect she deserved from the audience. Evans demanded that she get a warmer reaction from the crowd and restarted her entrance twice, then got on the mic and demanded respect as an American hero.

Evans then turned on the crowd and when Aliyah tried to intervene, Evans attacked her. You can see some clips from the segment below: