wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Tweets About Ric Flair Then Deletes It
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans sent out a message about her storyline with Ric Flair last year and an off-color joke he made. She later deleted the tweet.
She wrote: “Throwback to when I got ready to do a segment of RAW with @RicFlairNatrBoy and he tells me he’s ‘in the mood for some Hooters’ after seeing me.”
Deleted Tweet of Lacey Evans about Ric Flair!
Damnn😂👀 pic.twitter.com/N8w3Xaj8rD
— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) February 19, 2022
