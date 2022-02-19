wrestling / News

Lacey Evans Tweets About Ric Flair Then Deletes It

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Talk Ric Flair Lacey Evans Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans sent out a message about her storyline with Ric Flair last year and an off-color joke he made. She later deleted the tweet.

She wrote: “Throwback to when I got ready to do a segment of RAW with @RicFlairNatrBoy and he tells me he’s ‘in the mood for some Hooters’ after seeing me.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lacey Evans, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading