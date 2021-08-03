Lacey Evans Gives Update on Pregnancy, Reveals She Received Good News

Lacey Evans gave an update on her pregnancy and some natal-related good news that she received in a new interview. Evans was a guest for a bonus episode of the Spouse Angle podcast and noted that she’s found out that she is going through her second pregancy in a healthier state that she did the first time around.

“It may not be good news to a lot of people, but this is my second pregnancy, Evans said (per Fightful). “I’m juggling being a WWE superstar, being pregnant, having to go through the body of a woman and everything she has to do in order to be a mom and staying fit because I have to come back guns blazing to get back in the ring. That’s hard as a mother, as a woman, as a superstar, but I’m a United States Marine, so I can do it. The good news is, I had gestational diabetes very bad with my first daughter and I’ve been going through a lot of tests with this pregnancy.”

She continued, “I just found out that my thyroid, through diet, through mental physical discipline diet, I have not only fixed my thyroid on a level to where it’s high enough to where it gives me energy and I can keep going and be the mom my baby needs, but I do not have gestational diabetes like I thought I would, so I’m continuing to keep that going. It’s huge because it impacts not only my baby, but my life and this is hard and can be draining. Through hard work, discipline, eating right, working out every day, I have a healthy pregnancy thus far and don’t have gestational diabetes. Fingers crossed it’ll continue. If not, we’ll take the punches as they come.”

Evans announced in February that she was pregnant during an episode of Raw.