Various News: Lacey Evans Citation Video Goes Viral, Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Roman Reigns On Being In Hawaii
September 23, 2019 | Posted by
– The video of Lacey Evans getting pulled over in Canada and getting a citation for speeding has went viral. Several media outlets, like TMZ, reported on the story.
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling:
* The wedding of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos.
*Tessa Blanchard vs. Dave Crist.
*Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood.
*Cousin Jake vs. Mahabi Shera.
– WWE has posted a video of Roman Reigns reflecting on his return to Hawaii.
.@WWERomanReigns reflects on being back in #WWEHawaii. Happy, healthy, and full of love for the islands! pic.twitter.com/VMB8TJPLJg
— WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2019