Various News: Lacey Evans Citation Video Goes Viral, Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Roman Reigns On Being In Hawaii

– The video of Lacey Evans getting pulled over in Canada and getting a citation for speeding has went viral. Several media outlets, like TMZ, reported on the story.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling:

* The wedding of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos.

*Tessa Blanchard vs. Dave Crist.

*Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood.

*Cousin Jake vs. Mahabi Shera.

– WWE has posted a video of Roman Reigns reflecting on his return to Hawaii.