Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lacey Evans

– Lacey Evans will get her shot at Sasha Banks on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE has announced that Evans will face Banks on next week’s episode, the latest stage in Evans’ rivalry with Banks and Bayley. Evans and Dana Brooke defeated the teams of Sasha Banks & Bayley, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross on this week’s episode.

