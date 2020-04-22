wrestling / News
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks, Drew Gulak vs. King Corbin MITB Qualifiers Set for Smackdown
– WWE.com has confirmed two more Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches set for this week’s edition of Smackdown. For the women’s MITB match, it will be Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks. You can read the full announcement from WWE below:
Lacey Evans squares off with Sasha Banks for a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match
After warring for weeks, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will square off with much more on the line than simply settling their score. The Lady of WWE goes one-on-one with The Legit Boss this Friday night with a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match up for grabs.
Evans snuffed out potential interference from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley during Banks’ match with Tamina last week. As a result, Tamina claimed victory to earn a title opportunity against the self-proclaimed role model.
Now, can The Sassy Southern Belle knock off Banks to qualify for her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Or will The Legit Boss come one step closer to claiming the contract?
Also set for this week, Drew Gulak will face King Corbin for a slot in the men’s Money in the Bank match. Here’s the full announcement:
Drew Gulak meets King Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Daniel Bryan has already punched his ticket for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Will his training partner join him? Drew Gulak will try to do exactly that when he takes on King Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match this Friday night.
The Philadelphia Stretcher has looked like a new man since joining forces with Bryan earlier this year. But Corbin — a former Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner — figures to be a tough hurdle to overcome, as he has recently demonstrated a vicious mean with several savage attacks on Elias.
Catch SmackDown this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX to see who will earn the chance to climb the ladder of success!
