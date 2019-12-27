Lacey Evans Wants To Be WWE Women’s Champion In 2020

– Lacey Evans recently spoke to Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports New York about her goals for 2020 and more. Highlights are below.

On Her Goals For 2020: “Probably to become champ and get more opportunities to use my platform to show people what you’re capable of, no matter how hard your life is. I know sometimes things hurt really bad and I know there are a lot of bad things that are happening, and you feel so down and out on yourself. But trust me when I tell you, coming from where I come from and what I’ve been through, you are capable of anything. If I have to become a champion to tell the world that they are capable of anything, as long as they continue to fight, make a plan, and push forward, then that’s what I want to do. That is my goal.”

On Wrestling On WWE Tribute To The Troops Special: “It’s very important. Our military members, they give, like I said… there’s long days. When I was active duty, we started at 0330 in the morning. We didn’t go to bed until late that night… Whether they’re deployed or not, even active duty non-deployment, they’re working their tail off. Their jobs are tough, and their families go through a lot. So Tribute To The Troops, when we get an opportunity to all get in there and while they’re boots on the ground, dressed in cammies, ready to rock, and they get to take time out of their day to watch us perform live, it’s just something to the troops to let them see that they’re important. What they do is important to us, and we are letting them relax and just enjoy the entertainment that WWE brings and tell them thank you. It’s an entire day of giving back to them and making them feel special and making them realize that what they’re doing for us is just, we can’t repay them.”

On The Path She Has Laid For Her Daughter: “I’m proud, too, that I got to show her that it doesn’t matter where you come from, that you are responsible and capable of changing where you go. It doesn’t matter the cards you were dealt. You get to choose what game you play. The only thing that I’m scared of is I didn’t have much growing up. I lived in tents, I lived in trailers, I lived in terrible, terrible situations. My baby doesn’t have to live like that. My biggest fear is if I lost everything today, everything with WWE and how great I’m doing and the money and everything that comes with it, I would be okay. I know that, because I know that because I come from nothing. You know what I mean? I have no fear of going back to that, because I know I can survive, and I know I can find happiness. Every day it’s your choice to be happy and make what you have work. So, the only thing I could say is when you ask, am my proud of what I’ve shown my daughter, is I’m scared to death that if something happens, God forbid, I’m wondering how she would take it.”