Lacey Evans Recalls Talks With WWE About Wanting To Get Pregnant, Finding Out During Charlotte Flair Storyline

In a recent interview on The Bellas Podcast, Lacey Evans discussed talking to WWE about her pregnancy, learning about it during her storyline with Charlotte Flair, and much more. You can read highlights from Lacey Evans below.

Lacey Evans on recently announcing her pregnancy: “We’re blessed to be able to birth children and extend our families, but we also have jobs to do in sports, like physical athletic jobs. So, it’s kind of a blessing and a curse. Don’t get me wrong, I’m so head over heels excited. My husband, I’ve been with since I was fifteen. My daughter has been begging for a sibling since NXT. And as a woman, I have to look at my baby and say ‘I can’t. I’m chasing, I’m so close, I’m almost there.’ I have to prove to this company and to the world and to myself that I have what it takes to be successful and then I promise. But we’re women. At what point can we promise them when we’re literally giving our body, everything we possibly can to be an athlete, to be a sports entertainer? You can’t be pregnant out there with a big belly kicking butt and taking names. It was a lot on my shoulders. There are pros and cons, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

On having discussions with WWE about wanting to get pregnant: “I got a good run with Becky Lynch. I got to do amazing things with Bayley and Sasha and Saudi Arabia. Then all of a sudden it came to I wasn’t being used and I was backstage. I wondered how it would work. How does it work to be a woman in WWE when it comes to pregnancy? I am not one to just sit back and be quiet, and I knocked on the door and I said, ‘When is a good time?’ I’m not being used, and I always wanted to be another mom. I know for a fact once I have the baby I can come back kicking ass and taking names. So, I went to WWE and asked, ‘How does it work? How does it work being a woman in WWE and wanting to extend your family?'”

On learning about her pregnancy during her storyline with Charlotte and Ric Flair: “For a couple months, I tried. Then all of a sudden, Vince has this storyline. Everything has been negative, so I’ll get back in the game. I said I’ll just continue to take pregnancy tests for obvious reasons, and Sunday at 8:15, it was positive. It was one week to the day before Elimination Chamber. And I was like, ‘This is great, but dammit.’ There’s a guilt. You feel guilty because there are so many people working for these storylines. From the writers to Charlotte to her father. And I’m just like, ‘Dang.’ But what can you do? It took me from 8:15 to 8:40 to figure out how to write that up and inform the powers that be that this is where we’re at.”

