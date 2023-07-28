wrestling / News
Three-Way Tag Team Ladder Match Added To All Star Junior Festival
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a three-way tag team ladder match for the All Star Junior Festival next month. DOUKI and Low Rider will team against Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi, as well as Blake Christian & Master Wato. The winning team gets the first ever Philly Cheesesteak Cup. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 19. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Three-Way Ladder Match for Philly Cheesesteak Cup: DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato
* Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver vs. El Desperado & Mao
