Ladder Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
December 12, 2022
WWE has announced a “Winner Takes All” ladder match for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Dexter Lumis and The Miz will face off in a match on next week’s show in a ladder match for the money that Lumis won from The Miz in the bout that also saw him win a WWE contract.
The money was what Miz owed Lumis for pretending to be his stalker as a publicly stunt. Monday’s show saw Miz attack Lumis and try to take the money back and when he was stopped by Adam Pearce, he challenged Lumis to a rematch. Johnny Gargano accepted on Lumis’ behalf, with the match being set as a ladder match where the winner walks away with all the cash.
The match is the first announced for next Monday’s show.
