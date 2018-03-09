Ladder Match Unlikely For Wrestlemania 34 (SPOILERS)

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer noted that a ladder match was unlikely for Wrestlemania 34. While there have been rumors of a Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental title match at the event, SportsKeeda claims that there are also rumors that the match could get a ladder added to it. As of now, the match is a triple threat involving The Miz, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

Meltzer notes (and this is where the SPOILERS come in) that the concept of a ladder match at Wrestlemania wouldn’t make sense as NXT will be holding a ladder match the night before at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. That match was announced at the most recent NXT tapings for the brand new North American title and will include EC3 vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet.