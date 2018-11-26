Ladder War Announced For ROH Final Battle

ROH has announced that the ROH tag team titles will be defended in a Ladder War at Final Battle 2018 on December 14. SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) will defend against the Briscoes and the Young Bucks. The event happens at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the updated card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein or Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray (“I Quit” Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.