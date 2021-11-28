Ladies Night Out 11 Results: Ivelisse vs. Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan, More

Ladies Night Out 11 was held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Sunday as part of WrestleCade weekend. The event aired on Title Match Network, and here are the quick results (via WrestlingwithDemons.com):

* The Renegade Twins defeated Sahara Se7en and La Rosa Negra

* Lady Frost defeated Alisha Edwards

* Diamante defeated Kolbe Max, Amber Nova, and Freya The Slaya

* Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan

* JennaCide defeated Jamie Senegal to win the vacant UCE Wrestling Women’s Title

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Vipress

* Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy defeated Dream Girl Ellie and Riley Rockette

* Thunder Rosa defeated KiLynn King

* Savannah Evans defeated The WOAD

* Ivelisse defeated Chelsea Green