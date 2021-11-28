wrestling / News
Ladies Night Out 11 Results: Ivelisse vs. Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan, More
November 28, 2021 | Posted by
Ladies Night Out 11 was held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Sunday as part of WrestleCade weekend. The event aired on Title Match Network, and here are the quick results (via WrestlingwithDemons.com):
* The Renegade Twins defeated Sahara Se7en and La Rosa Negra
* Lady Frost defeated Alisha Edwards
* Diamante defeated Kolbe Max, Amber Nova, and Freya The Slaya
* Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan
* JennaCide defeated Jamie Senegal to win the vacant UCE Wrestling Women’s Title
* Mercedes Martinez defeated Vipress
* Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy defeated Dream Girl Ellie and Riley Rockette
* Thunder Rosa defeated KiLynn King
* Savannah Evans defeated The WOAD
* Ivelisse defeated Chelsea Green