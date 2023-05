Ladies Night Out Triple Shot 2 Full Results 05.26.2023: Angelica Risk, Janai Kai, Miyu Yamashita Headline For LNO Championship Title

Title Match Network hosted three events for the Ladies Night Out: Triple Shot 2 show on May 26th in Winston Salem, NC. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and a few highlights below.

Show One

* Kylie Alexa defeated Jordy Lee

* Sammi Chaos defeated Jazmyne Hao

* Nikii Duke defeated Ultra Violette

* Emily Jaye defeated Selina Rose

* Vanity defeated JC Storm

* Jada Stone & Brittany Jade defeated Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy

* CCW Network Championship Match: Christina Marie defeated Roxy (fka Rylee Rockett)

Show Two

* Clara Carter (w/ Seth Clayton Burns) defeated Selina Rose

* Oliva Devine defeated Jazmyne Hao

* Jada Stone defeated Spice Speigel

* Ella Envy (w/ Kenzie Paige) defeated Kylie Alexa

* Battle Club ICONS Championship Match: Cosmic defeated Avery Jax

* Arie Alexander defeated Brittany Jade

* Renee Michelle defeated Kenzie Paige (w/ Ella Envy)

Show Three

* Spice Speigel defeated Clara Carter (w/ Seth Clayton Burns)

* Sammi Chaos & Kaitlyn Marie defeated Olivia Devine & Vanity

* Ella Envy (w/ Kenzie Paige) defeated Jada Stone

* Ultra Violette defeated JC Storm

* Jordy Lee defeated Avery Jax

* Imperial Women’s Championship Match: Roxy (fka Rylee Rockett) defeated Nikii Duke

* CCW Network Championship Match: Christina Marie def Kylie Alexa

* Battle Club Pro ICONS Championship Match: Cosmic defeated Brittany Jade

* Renee Michelle defeated Emily Jaye

* Kenzie Paige (w/ Ella Envy) defeated Arie Alexander

* Ladies Night Out Championship Match: Angelica Risk defeated Janai Kai and Miyu Yamashita