Lady Frost Confirms She’s a Free Agent, Talks Upcoming Plans

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling granted Lady Frost a release after previously denying the request. Now, in a recent WrestleZone interview, Frost has confirmed her free agency and shared some details on her plans going forward. “I am 100% free. I’m a free agent,” Frost stated, but did not contribute any additional clarification on the topic.

When asked about her upcoming schedule, Frost shared a few details regarding her foreign and domestic plans. “I head back to Mexico in a couple of weeks. I will head back to California this weekend, first time on the west coast where I’m officially wrestling. Then I have an international debut in 2023 and I hope to have a bunch more of those. That’s the goal now, traveling, getting my name out there in different countries, wrestling new people,” she replied. “Fresh talent is very exciting to me, I’m not really focused on television or contracts per se, I just want to be fulfilled inside of the ring and travel.”