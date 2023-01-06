wrestling / News
Lady Frost Says She’s Still a Free Agent, Is Having Conversations With Several Companies
Lady Frost has been working with CMLL since she exited Impact Wrestling, and she recently discussed her contract status and more. Frost spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:
On her current contract status: “Yes. I’m still a free agent. We’ll see what happens [with CMLL]. I’m there in two weeks. I have another tour, three shows in five days, not quite as long. I’m just enjoying the freedom a little.”
On having a hard time before she started working with CMLL: “I was in a rough spot for a little bit, I’m not going to lie. I was just disheartened. But I did get a call from another wrestler. I don’t know if I should say who, but she had done work in CMLL and said, ‘Hey, they want you to represent the United States.’ I’m like, ‘Little ol’ me?’ I felt like a nobody. I think it really helps with rejuvenating my passion for wrestling and it’s very much my lane. It’s fast paced, athletic, crazy spots. I fit right in.”
On working the CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas: “Yeah. I didn’t know what to expect. The elevation was crazy, I was blown up in, like, thirty seconds. I’m like, ‘How am I going to last?’ People don’t know that. The air is different there. So you’re just standing there and I’m like, ‘I can’t breathe. The Gran Prix, I think, we went fifty two minutes or something and I went to the finals. I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to last,’ but made it to the end, which is pretty crazy. I think Arena Mexico is like, you’re pulling from deep, but there’s 13,000 / 14,000 people. It made it easier to last.”
On having conversations with several companies: “There have been conversations everywhere, I will just say that. There are conversations happening, but I’m just trying to do my thing, raise my stock, prove that wrestling matters. I want that to come first. So, that’s it. We’re just talking.”
