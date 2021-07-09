Lady Frost Makes Debut On Impact Wrestling

Lady Frost has arrived in the Impact Zone, making her debut to challenge Deonna Purrazzo on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode saw Purrazzo lay out an open challenge, which saw Frost come out and answer the call. Purrazzo ultimately picked up the win.

Lady Frost has worked for a variety of promotions including NWA, GCW, WrestlePro, and a couple of appearances on AEW Dark. You can see some clips from the match below: