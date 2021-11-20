Lady Frost on Her WWE Tryout Experience, Being Told She Was Too Old

– Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a recent interview, wrestler Lady Frost discussed her experience trying out for WWE and more. Below are some highlights.

Lady Frost on her time working in WWE as an extra and getting a tryout: “No. I just said I wasn’t even a trained wrestler. I was not a wrestler. I was a manager. I hadn’t done anything in the ring before. I never cut a promo. Nothing. So they give me this sheet of paper for the promo and he’s like, ‘It’s not gonna be live. If you need a few takes, it’s fine. I’ll be back in a little bit.’ He comes back in a minute or two and he’s like, ‘Hey, so I want to go over a few things.’ He’s like, ‘Did you look at that promo?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah. I have it memorized.’ He said, ‘Already?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Let me hear it.’ So I gave him the take. He was like, ‘Okay. I’ll be right back.’ I think he was like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ So I’m not sure if it was set to be scheduled live or not, but after they heard me do it a few times, I certainly didn’t know that it was going to be live. I was still under the impression that I was gonna be in the stands, they said. But yeah, it was a one take promo live. I think that’s what really set Twitter on fire and then the fact that it was my very first match ever. Literally.”

Lady Frost on her WWE tryout experience: “I felt like it went really well, which is crazy. I got great feedback. I was almost under the impression that they were so pleased and then it led to more extra work and a tryout. I think things worked out the way that they were supposed to. But I think I was led to believe that was the place that I was going to end up. I was in a group of, I believe, of just under forty. I was number thirty-two or something, I don’t know how I remember that. I get hit in the head and I can’t remember anything, like what I ate last night. There were a lot of us. I don’t know if people would know because Lady Frost is quite the opposite, but I wasn’t confident at all. I didn’t like anything that I did. I was never one to be like, ‘I killed that.’ Ever. But I really feel like I did well because it was just basic rolls and working out. Those things that I can do. You want me to push a sled? Agility on the ladder? Hell yeah, I can crush that stuff. So as far as that, I feel like it went very well.”

On what her tryout consisted of: “I had two promos because I was so green—I think I had two matches at that point—they didn’t give me a tryout match, they gave me a promo to do with a big body guy who could not speak. So he just stood there. I was like the Lio Rush at the time, just gassing him up. I had two very different promos. One was personal, a shoot promo that I went with because I went if they had scoured me at all, they had seen Lady Frost and there was a cadence there, it’s cold and calculated. So I gave them a real one. Did the one with Nick. I felt like it went well. I really do.”

On being told Scott Armstrong that they weren’t hiring people her age in WWE:Her thoughts on the matter: “That’s the thing. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m doing things that twenty-year-olds would be doing anyway. Not that that matters. But it’s disheartening because it’s something I can’t change, I can’t work on, I can’t get better at. It’s not, ‘Hey, practice in the mirror for your promo’ or ‘Hey, go take lucha classes,’ ‘Go take this.’ I literally have no control over that.”