Lady Frost Reportedly Offered A Deal By Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that Lady Frost has been offered a contract by Impact Wrestling after making several appearances for the company. She has appeared three times for the company so far, all in losing efforts.

She also has a history outside of Impact, as she’s made appearances for ROH, MCW, AEW and even a match against Asuka on WWE RAW in 2018. She also worked a couple of tapings for NWA, who made her a contract offer months ago. The two sides negotiated but couldn’t agree to a deal.

During her time on the independent scene, she teamed with her husband Victor Benjamin as the team Pretty Proper.