Lana and Rusev Get Deep Chiropractic Adjustments (Video)
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Recently, former WWE Superstar Rusev appeared in a video for chiropractor Dr. Beau Hightower, who frequently shares videos of him doing work on athletes and celebrities on his YouTube channel. Yesterday, Dr. Hightower released another video where he also does a chiropractic adjustment for Rusev’s wife, current WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry).
According to Dr. Hightower, Lana got some deep muscle work and chiropractic adjustments done to help her upper back and hip pain after taking years of bumps in WWE. You can view those videos below.
