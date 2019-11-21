WWE News: Lana and Zelina Vega Trade Shots On Twitter, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup for Today’s NXT UK

– Zelina Vega and Lana went back and forth on Twitter training shots, with Vega called Lana a “trainwreck” and Lana saying Vega needs an acting coach. You can see the full exchange below.

Best talent

Best dressed, AGAIN 💋

Best looking.. what else could you ask for? We are your idols. #elidolo #lamuñeca pic.twitter.com/qFG1fX1t4m — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 20, 2019

I’m 100 % sure @Versace dressing me from head to toe made me by far the best dressed on Monday Night #Raw…. but I respect you putting some crystals & sequins on your attire @hm attire https://t.co/5MVIVwiCkb — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 20, 2019

1.Congrats on the views, I know how natural it is 4U 2B a trainwreck, the real challenge will be when u have to pretend ur a hard working & honest person bcz ur acting is awful 😂 2.The comedy spots are getting 2 ur head, come back to reality where ur not special & no1 dressed u. https://t.co/oaZtmHkO0z — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 21, 2019

I can send you to my acting coach because God knows you need one. As well to my stylist because your style actually sucks… cheap, cheap, cheap cheap….I was being nice… come for me again and I’ll burn you alive. https://t.co/d6PmuH19BM — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 21, 2019

– Here are the matches for today’s episode of NXT UK:

*Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov

*Ridge Holland to debut.

