WWE News: Lana and Zelina Vega Trade Shots On Twitter, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup for Today’s NXT UK

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Zelina Vega and Lana went back and forth on Twitter training shots, with Vega called Lana a “trainwreck” and Lana saying Vega needs an acting coach. You can see the full exchange below.

– Here are the matches for today’s episode of NXT UK:

*Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov

*Ridge Holland to debut.

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

