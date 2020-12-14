Lana Discusses How Asuka Has Helped Her Outside the Ring In WWE

Lana and Asuka are set to square off with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE TLC on Sunday in a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. According to Lana, there’s more to the team of her and Asuka than what WWE fans see on television.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Lana discussed the bond between her and Asuka, with the duo forming a chemistry outside the ring.

“There’s so many things that I love about Asuka,” Lana said. “She is such a badass. She is one of the greatest wrestlers, in-ring competitors of all-time. And no one doubts how incredible she is. So, you know, and she turns to me and says, ‘let’s do a tik tok dance trend,’ and I’m like, ‘wait, what?’ We need to eat raw eggs and we need to train, but she’ll be like, ‘no, no, no.’ And as important to do this dance trend, to warm up, and be happy, and you know, have fun, and we do it. We have fun for 10 minutes and we have this fun tik tok dance and everyone loves it. It’s like Asuka is showing me that we need to fight and be focused but also to have fun.”

Lana went on to mention how Asuka has helped her improve her confidence during moments of self-doubt in WWE.

“When I was doubting myself, the person that was always saying her affirmations, she reminded me to say my affirmations,” Lana said. “And then she reminded me to breathe and have fun and do a tik tok dance for 10 minutes. She knows that I love dancing and I just think that’s what a real friend is.”

Lana will go one-on-one with Jax on tonight’s edition of RAW.