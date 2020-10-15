Lana Ate Raw Eggs While Training For Match With Asuka

Lana has been hard at work with training to get ready for her RAW Women’s title match with Asuka after winning a dual-brand battle royal on RAW this week. In a post on Twitter, Lana revealed she ate raw eggs as part of her training, which Liv Morgan confirmed.

Lana wrote: “I ate #raw eggs today and then threw up twice in my mouth & swallowed it!!!!! #LanaCrush @WWEAsuka!!! #LanaNumber1 @WWE”

Morgan replied: “She totally did.”