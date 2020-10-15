wrestling / News
Lana Ate Raw Eggs While Training For Match With Asuka
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
Lana has been hard at work with training to get ready for her RAW Women’s title match with Asuka after winning a dual-brand battle royal on RAW this week. In a post on Twitter, Lana revealed she ate raw eggs as part of her training, which Liv Morgan confirmed.
Lana wrote: “I ate #raw eggs today and then threw up twice in my mouth & swallowed it!!!!! #LanaCrush @WWEAsuka!!! #LanaNumber1 @WWE”
Morgan replied: “She totally did.”
I ate #raw eggs today and then threw up twice in my mouth & swallowed it!!!!! #LanaCrush 💔 @WWEAsuka !!! #LanaNumber1 @WWE pic.twitter.com/rSuDNJjabI
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) October 15, 2020
She totally did. https://t.co/829dnQhaDh
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 15, 2020
