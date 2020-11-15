wrestling / News
Lana in a Bodysuit, Sasha Banks Highlight WWE’s Top Instagram Pics Of the Week
November 15, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted their latest top 25 Instagram pics gallery featuring Lana in a bodysuit, Sasha Banks, and more. You can see the full gallery here and a few highlights below:
More Trending Stories
- Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE’s Developmental System
- Britt Baker and Ivelisse Slam Thunder Rosa on Twitter, Baker Says Rosa Is ‘Faking’ Her Internet Buzz
- SAG-AFTRA President Declares Support for Zelina Vega Following WWE Release
- The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions