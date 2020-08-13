wrestling / News
Lana Calls Out Instagram For Removing Post About Having Sex With Miro
Lana is none too pleased after Instagram removed a post where she mentioned having sex with Miro. The WWE star shared a post on Wednesday of herself kissing Miro on the beach which was captioned, “We just had sex in the Black Sea @tobemiro ! And on the tank at Wrestlemania!!!”
That post has since been removed, and Lana shared a screenshot of Instagram’s removal message which said that the post “goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity.” She captioned the post:
“Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don’t see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can’t post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. ??”
She also shared the post to her Instagram story, captioning it, “Where is the Nudity @instagram???? I can’t kiss my husband on IG??? Stop discriminating”
