Various News: Lana Calls Rusev the ‘American Dream,’ Taz Set for Starcast II Appearance
– WWE Superstar Lana praised her husband today on Twitter, calling Rusev the “American Dream.” You can check out her tweet below.
Lana wrote on Rusev, “He is the baddest. He marches to the beat of his own drum, he isn’t defined by one billionaires opinion, or by the universe’s thoughts. America has taught him it’s not about loses!It’s what you do with loses that will define your future! Rugged @RusevBUL is the AMERICAN DREAM.”
411mania also recently interviewed Lana for the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast
– Starrcast announced that former WWE and ECW Superstar Taz will be making an appearance at Starrcast II in Las Vegas, Nevada in May. You can check out the announcement and preview below.
ECW Grand Slam Champion,
WWE Hardcore & World Tag Champion,
WWE & TNA Broadcaster,
Nationally Radio Personality & Award Winning Podcaster.
Making an extremely RARE appearance#Starrcast II is proud to welcome The Human Suplex Machine @OfficialTaz
Gold bracelets on sale now! pic.twitter.com/zdaMdZlxlU
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 23, 2019
