Various News: Lana Calls Rusev the ‘American Dream,’ Taz Set for Starcast II Appearance

– WWE Superstar Lana praised her husband today on Twitter, calling Rusev the “American Dream.” You can check out her tweet below.

Lana wrote on Rusev, “He is the baddest. He marches to the beat of his own drum, he isn’t defined by one billionaires opinion, or by the universe’s thoughts. America has taught him it’s not about loses!It’s what you do with loses that will define your future! Rugged @RusevBUL is the AMERICAN DREAM.”

411mania also recently interviewed Lana for the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast, and you can check out some highlights RIGHT HERE.

He is the baddest. He marches to the beat of his own drum, he isn’t defined by one billionaires opinion, or by the universe’s thoughts. America has taught him it’s not about loses!It’s what you do with loses that will define your future! Rugged @RusevBUL is the AMERICAN DREAM pic.twitter.com/QSgeALBnTs — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) April 23, 2019

– Starrcast announced that former WWE and ECW Superstar Taz will be making an appearance at Starrcast II in Las Vegas, Nevada in May. You can check out the announcement and preview below.