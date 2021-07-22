Lana Cast In Upcoming Reboot Of VH1’s The Surreal Life

Deadline reports that VH1 is set to reboot their reality series The Surreal Life and CJ ‘Lana’ Perry will be among the cast members. The original series ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006. The reboot will also include Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles and Manny Mua. The cast will live together and complete various challenges.

The original series was set at Glen Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood hills, but it’s unknown if the reboot will be. It’s produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, with Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez, Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes, Dan Caster, Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne executive producing.

Nina L Dias, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said: “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television. We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

This follows recent news of other reboots from ViacomCBS, including Cribs, The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked.