Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Challenges Zelina Vega to Face Her on Smackdown, Can You Find Kona Reeves?, Walk With Elias: The Documentary Airs on The WWE Network Tonight

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE - Lana

– Lana posted the following on Twitter, challenging Zelina Vega to a face-to-face meeting on Smackdown…

– The WWE Network will premiere their one-hour Walk With Elias: The Documentary special after Raw tonight…

“Follow in the footsteps of Elias during the making of his new album, Walk With Elias, along the road to WrestleMania!”

– NXT shared the following Where’s Waldo?-esque photo of Kona Reeves in a hotel pool…

article topics :

Elias, Lana, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Zelina Vega, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading