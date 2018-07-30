wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Challenges Zelina Vega to Face Her on Smackdown, Can You Find Kona Reeves?, Walk With Elias: The Documentary Airs on The WWE Network Tonight
– Lana posted the following on Twitter, challenging Zelina Vega to a face-to-face meeting on Smackdown…
What do you say @Zelina_VegaWWE ????? 😎 pic.twitter.com/yh6ahzuxeE
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 30, 2018
La Muñeca!!! you are the best of the best!! @Zelina_VegaWWE you know!!!👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #Tranquila https://t.co/x2QxowFQfF
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) July 30, 2018
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 30, 2018
– The WWE Network will premiere their one-hour Walk With Elias: The Documentary special after Raw tonight…
“Follow in the footsteps of Elias during the making of his new album, Walk With Elias, along the road to WrestleMania!”
– NXT shared the following Where’s Waldo?-esque photo of Kona Reeves in a hotel pool…